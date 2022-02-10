Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks Trade Kristaps Porzingis to Washington for Package Including Spencer Dinwiddie

The Mavericks have officially made their trade deadline splash

By Callie Caplan, The Dallas Morning News

kristaps porzingis
Vernon Bryant, The Dallas Morning News

For a second time in three years, the Mavericks have made a major trade involving Kristaps Porzingis.

Dallas is sending Porzingis to Washington in exchange for a package centered on Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie, a source told The Dallas Morning News’ Brad Townsend less than a half-hour before the NBA’s 2 p.m. Thursday trade deadline.

ESPN also reported that Wizards forward Davis Bertans will be included in the deal.

Click here to read more on the trade from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Dallas MavericksKristaps PorzingisWashington WizardsSpencer Dinwiddie
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us