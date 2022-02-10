Mavericks Trade Kristaps Porzingis to Washington for Package Including Spencer Dinwiddie

For a second time in three years, the Mavericks have made a major trade involving Kristaps Porzingis.

Dallas is sending Porzingis to Washington in exchange for a package centered on Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie, a source told The Dallas Morning News’ Brad Townsend less than a half-hour before the NBA’s 2 p.m. Thursday trade deadline.

ESPN also reported that Wizards forward Davis Bertans will be included in the deal.

League source confirms Kristaps Porzingis to Wizards and Spencer Dinwiddie part of the return package. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) February 10, 2022

