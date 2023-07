Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend on Instagram.

Doncic proposed to his girlfriend of five years, Anamaria Goltes, in his native Slovenia. Goltes is a model and influencer.

The day was already a special one for the couple, as they shared their anniversary on July 7. For Doncic, "7.7" matches his No. 77 jersey number.