Mavericks' Luka Doncic Suffers Calf Injury in Regular Season Finale

Dallas Mavericks fans, hold your breath.

Star wing Luka Doncic left the regular season finale against the San Antonio Spurs with a left calf strain, according to the team.

Luka Dončić (left calf strain) will not return to tonight’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) April 11, 2022

With 2:35 remaining in the third quarter, Doncic tried to drive to the basket but passed the ball back to the top of the key when San Antonio's defense blocked his path. As Doncic attempted to relocate to the perimeter, he immediately grabbed his lower leg area and subsequently left to the locker room.

Luka Doncic had to leave the Mavericks game with a calf injury pic.twitter.com/5kVqPeQQxB — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 11, 2022

With the 2022 NBA playoffs just days away, the Mavericks will need Doncic fully healthy to have their best chance at winning. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, there's some early good news on his status:

There’s initial optimism that Dallas star Luka Doncic hasn’t suffered a significant injury, source tells ESPN. Team is calling it a strained left calf. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 11, 2022

Doncic, who is averaging 28.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game, has been Dallas' pulse this season. He's guided the Mavericks to the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference, but the major concern now is his health for the first-round series against the No. 5-seeded Utah Jazz.

To make matters worse, the 23-year-old wing technically wasn't supposed to be playing in Sunday's game. He had picked up his 16th technical foul of the season in Friday's win over the Portland Trail Blazers, which meant he would be suspended for the regular season finale for accumulation of technical fouls.

However, the NBA rescinded the foul which allowed Doncic to suit up one more time before the playoffs got underway. Now all eyes will be on his next status update.

Game 1 in Dallas is on April 16 at 1:00 p.m. ET.