Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks' Luka Doncic Suffers Calf Injury in Regular Season Finale

Doncic walked to the locker room in the third quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

By Sanjesh Singh

USA TODAY

Dallas Mavericks fans, hold your breath.

Star wing Luka Doncic left the regular season finale against the San Antonio Spurs with a left calf strain, according to the team.

With 2:35 remaining in the third quarter, Doncic tried to drive to the basket but passed the ball back to the top of the key when San Antonio's defense blocked his path. As Doncic attempted to relocate to the perimeter, he immediately grabbed his lower leg area and subsequently left to the locker room.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

With the 2022 NBA playoffs just days away, the Mavericks will need Doncic fully healthy to have their best chance at winning. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, there's some early good news on his status:

Doncic, who is averaging 28.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game, has been Dallas' pulse this season. He's guided the Mavericks to the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference, but the major concern now is his health for the first-round series against the No. 5-seeded Utah Jazz.

To make matters worse, the 23-year-old wing technically wasn't supposed to be playing in Sunday's game. He had picked up his 16th technical foul of the season in Friday's win over the Portland Trail Blazers, which meant he would be suspended for the regular season finale for accumulation of technical fouls.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 30 mins ago

Recent Shootings, Event Permits and Illegal Paper Tags Top Items for Dallas Public Safety Meeting on Monday

Arlington 2 hours ago

Employee Injured, Four Guests Taken to Hospital After Electrical Malfunction at Six Flags Over Texas

However, the NBA rescinded the foul which allowed Doncic to suit up one more time before the playoffs got underway. Now all eyes will be on his next status update.

Game 1 in Dallas is on April 16 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

This article tagged under:

Dallas MavericksLuka Doncic
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us