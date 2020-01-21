Mavericks

Mavericks Center Powell Injures Right Achilles Tendon

Dwight Powell went down with a non-contact injury with 2:57 left in the first quarter

By Dave Jackson

Dwight Powell #7 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 17, 2020 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks lost starting center Dwight Powell to a right Achilles tendon injury in the first quarter of their game Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Powell went down with a non-contact injury with 2:57 left in the first quarter. He was helped to the locker room putting no weight on his right leg. The team later announced Powell had an Achilles tendon injury and he was out for the game.

Powell's teammate J.J. Barea - who tore his right Achilles tendon last season - was distraught as Powell was taken off the court.

Powell, in his sixth season in the NBA, has averaged nearly 10 points and six rebounds a game in 39 previous games. He had increased his scoring average over each of his first five seasons.

Powell has played all but five of his 371 career games for the Mavericks, arriving from Boston in a five-player trade in December 2014 that also brought point guard Rajon Rondo. Rondo's style clashed with coach Rick Carlisle, but Powell's energy and productivity in the paint has made him a Carlisle favorite.

