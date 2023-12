Luka Doncic is now a father.

Doncic announced the birth of his daughter, Gabriella, on Instagram in a post collaboration with his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes.

The announcement comes after the Dallas Mavericks submitted an injury report with Doncic was out for personal reasons against the Memphis Grizzlies Friday night.

Doncic and Goltes recently announced their engagement on July 7.