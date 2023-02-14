Love and Basketball: Couple Weds at Dallas Mavericks Game

Reid Malon and Ellyn Piatt exchanged vows Monday at the American Airlines Center as the Dallas Mavericks took on the Timberwolves. According to the team, this is the first wedding ever performed during an NBA game.
8 photos
1/8
Courtesy: Reid Malone and Ellyn Piatt
Malone first proposed to Piatt at a previous Mavericks game.
2/8
Courtesy: Reid Malone and Ellyn Piatt
Reid Malone proposes to girlfriend Ellyn Piatt.
3/8
Courtesy: Reid Malone and Ellyn Piatt
She said yes!
4/8
Courtesy: Reid Malone and Ellyn Piatt
Malone and Piatt exchange vows at the American Airlines Center on Monday, February 13, 2023, as the Dallas Mavericks took on the Minnesota Timberwolves.
5/8
Courtesy: Reid Malone and Ellyn Piatt
The first kiss as a married couple.
6/8
Courtesy: Reid Malone and Ellyn Piatt
Malone and Piatt's first dance.
7/8
Courtesy: Reid Malone and Ellyn Piatt
Cheering on the Dallas Mavericks!
8/8
Courtesy: Reid Malone and Ellyn Piatt
A game souvenir.