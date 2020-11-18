Longhorns, Kansas Game Rescheduled Due to COVID-19

This weekend's game between the Texas Longhorns and Kansas Jayhawks is being reschedueled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement on KUAthletics.com, the game is being postponed "due to KU’s inability to meet the minimum position requirements established by the Big 12 Conference."

Prior to the season, the Big 12 established specific numbers a team must be able to maintain to compete, including depth in each position group.

Kansas Athletics said "the position group affected has a combination of injuries and contact tracing."

"Since Nov. 8, the KU football program has performed 825 COVID-19 tests with five returning positive on different testing days during that time span."

The game is being rescheduled for Dec. 12.

The Longhorns will next play Iowa State in Austin on Nov. 27. KU will next play TCU at home on Nov. 28.