fc dallas

Lod Scores in Stoppage Time, Minnesota Beat Dallas 1-0

Minnesota United beat FC Dallas 1-0 on Saturday night

By The Associated Press

FC Dallas logo

Robin Lod scored in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to lift Minnesota United past FC Dallas, 1-0 on Saturday night.

Brent Kallman's header of Emanuel Reynoso's corner was on frame and defender Jose Antonio Martinez blocked it. But Martinez was unable to clear it from danger and Lod pounced on the loose ball to give Minnesota (2-4-0) its second win after going the first four matches of the season without a point.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Jader Obrian's missed header in the 51st minute was the best scoring chance for Dallas (1-2-2).

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

fc dallasminnesota united
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us