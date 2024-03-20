FC Dallas midfielder Liam Fraser has been picked to be on the Canadian Men's national team for Canada's 2023–24 Concacaf Nations League Play-In match.

The one-game playoff match against Trinidad and Tobago will take place on Saturday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

In October 2019, Fraser made his debut for the Canadian national team in a 2-0 victory over the United States. Fraser played every game for Canada in the 2023 Gold Cup as a representative of his country.

Fraser left KMSK Deinze in Belgium to join FC Dallas in August of last year and has made 13 appearances in all competitions since then.

For Dallas in 2024, the Canadian midfielder has started three of the four games during the regular season.

CANADA NATIONS LEAGUE PLAY-IN ROSTER