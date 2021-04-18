Lakers Won't Visit White House During Upcoming Road Trip to DC

The Los Angeles Lakers will not schedule a stop at the White House during their upcoming road trip, according to ESPN. The reigning NBA Champions head out on Wednesday for a three-city, five-game road trip with stops in Dallas, Orlando and Washington, D.C.

After defeating the Miami Heat in six games during the 2020 NBA Finals at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, the Lakers were invited back to the White House by then President-elect Joe Biden.

No NBA teams that won the championship during former President Donald Trump's four years in office, including the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors, visited the White House. In total, out of the 14 major basketball champions during Trump's presidency, only one team, the 2019 Women's NCAA Tournament champions the Baylor Bears, took a trip to the White House.

Most people expected the Lakers to visit Biden at the White House when they faced the Wizards on April 28, especially with an off-day scheduled both before and after the game.

Instead, because of COVID-19 safety protocols and scheduling conflicts, the visit has been postponed, ESPN reported.

In January, LeBron James and the Lakers said they would visit the White House if it was possible due to health and safety regulations.

"It would be great, but I have no idea what we can even do right now besides hotel, arena, and home," said James at the time.

A future visit to the White House has not been ruled out entirely, but the Lakers are not scheduled to return to the East Coast again this season, and it's doubtful they would travel to Washington, D.C. during the NBA Playoffs.

At this point, it seems the only opportunity for the Lakers to visit the White House would be during the offseason or when they play the Wizards on the road next season. And by that time, who knows which players outside of James and Anthony Davis will even still be on the roster from the 2019-20 season.