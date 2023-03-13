NBA

Klay Thompson Erupts for 33 Points, Eight 3-Pointers in First Half Vs. Suns

It was vintage Klay at Chase Center on Monday

By Ali Thanawalla

Klay erupts for 33 points on eight 3s in first half vs. Suns originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson was on a mission in the first half of the Warriors' game against the Phoenix Suns on Monday night at Chase Center and he wasn't going to be stopped.

The Warriors star finished the first half with a scorching 33 points on 12-of-18 shooting from the field and 8 of 12 from behind the 3-point line, fueling Golden State's 75-58 lead over Phoenix at the break.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

World Baseball Classic

Team Japan Pitcher Gifts Giant Bags of Candy to Player Hit by Pitch

Dallas Mavericks

Mavs, Without Doncic & Irving, Lose to Grizzlies Again

When Thompson gets into one these "Game 6 Klay' zone, it's impossible to stop him. And the Suns had no chance. Just look at the final 3-pointer of the half. Devin Booker defended him well and the five-time NBA All-Star still hit a contested shot.

Thompson entered Monday's game averaging 22.0 points per game this season and 25.1 points in the 27 games since the calendar turned to 2023. Both of those numbers will tick up slightly after his latest performance, no matter what he does against the Suns in the second half.

This is the Thompson the Warriors are going to need heading into the NBA playoffs.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBAGolden State Warriors
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us