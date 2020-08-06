Dallas Wings

Jones Leads Suns to First Win of Season Beating Wings 91-68

Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas with 17 points

dallas-wings-logo
NBC 5 News

Brionna Jones scored 17 points and Alyssa Thomas scored 15 to help Connecticut get its first win of the season with a 91-68 rout of the Dallas Wings on Thursday night.

The Sun (1-5) raced to a 13-0 lead, were up 23-8 at the end of the first quarter and were largely never contested the rest of the way.

Natisha Hiedeman and Jasmine Thomas scored 14 points apiece and the Sun finished shooting 36 of 66 (54.5%).

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Dallas Mavericks 2 hours ago

Leonard's 29 Points Lead Clippers Past Mavericks, 126-111

Texas Rangers 4 hours ago

Olson Homers, Fiers Gets 1st Win as A's Sweep Rangers

Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas (2-4) with 17 points, and Isabelle Harrison and Tyasha Harris off the bench scored 12 and 10 respectively.

Dallas finished 28-of-73 (38.4%) from the field.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Dallas WingsConnecticut Sun
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us