Joc Pederson gets $5.5 million signing bonus as part of 2-year deal with Texas

Slugger will earn $37 million over two years with the Rangers

By The Associated Press

Texas Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young, left, poses for photos with Joc Pederson during a news conference announcing Pederson’s two-year contract with the team, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, in Arlington, Texas.
AP Photo/Stephen Hawkins

Joc Pederson gets a $5.5 million signing bonus as part of his $37 million, two-year contract with the Texas Rangers.

The designated hitter and outfielder will receive salaries of $13 million this year and $18.5 million in 2026 under the agreement announced Dec. 30. The deal includes an $18.5 million mutual option for 2027.

Pederson can opt out of the contract after the 2025 World Series, but if he opts out Texas can exercise options for 2026 and '27 at $18.5 million annually. The options must be exercised simultaneously.

His base salaries for 2026 and '27 would increase to $21.5 million if he is on the first or second All-MLB team this year or wins a Silver Slugger Award.

Peterson would earn a $150,000 bonus for winning the MVP award, $100,000 for making the All-Star team or winning the World Series MVP award, and $50,000 for a Silver Slugger or the League Championship Series MVP.

He gets a hotel suite on road trips and has the right to buy four premium season tickets. He also has a no-trade provision.

Texas is the fifth team for the left-handed hitter since he spent his first seven big league seasons with the Dodgers. After leaving the Los Angeles as a free agent following a 2020 World Series title, Pederson signed with the Chicago Cubs and was traded midway through the 2021 season to Atlanta, where he won another championship.

Copyright The Associated Press

