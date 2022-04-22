Ja Morant Hilariously Trolls Karl-Anthony Towns After Grizzlies' Comeback Win

Morant hilariously trolls Towns after Grizzlies' comeback win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Minnesota Timberwolves had a night to forget on Thursday.

The No. 7 Wolves looked well on their way to retaking the series lead over the No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3, holding a 26-point second-quarter lead and 23-point late-third-quarter lead on their home court.

But then disaster struck.

The Grizzlies reeled off a 21-0 run spanning from the final minute of the third into the first four-plus minutes of the fourth to tie the game. Memphis continued to dominate the rest of the way as well, outscoring Minnesota by a staggering 37-12 mark in the fourth to pull off an improbable 104-95 win.

And after Minnesota's epic collapse, Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant poured more salt into the Wolves' wounds.

TNT had Karl-Anthony Towns mic'd up for Game 3 and, while Minnesota was crushing Memphis in the first half, the big man was caught getting a little too ahead of himself.

"Yeah, we in Minnesota now," Towns said to a teammate. "Like I said to the media (after Game 2), 'Alright cool, we gotta come back to our house now. I've only seen them at their house.'"

The quote obviously didn't age well and, following the game, Morant had an incredibly hilarious response to it on Twitter:

we in minnesota now 🙂 https://t.co/p9JPRp3wvB — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 22, 2022

The soundbite wasn't Towns' only lowlight from Game 3 either. The three-time All-Star was held to just eight points on 3-for-4 shooting with four turnovers and five fouls in over 32 minutes of action, marking a second straight game where he was in foul trouble.

KAT and the Wolves will try to rebound from the stunning loss when they host the Grizzlies in Game 4 on Saturday at 7 p.m. PT.