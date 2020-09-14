texas high school football

Top Spots Unchanged in Texas High School Football Rankings

The top spots are unchanged in this week's Texas Football high school rankings

NBC 5 Sports

Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 3, distributed by The Associated Press.

Games for Class 5A and 6A begin the weekend of Sept. 24-26. All classes are listed below.

CLASS 6A (preseason)

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank
 1 Galena Park North Shore (0-0) Idle 1
2 Duncanville (0-0) Idle 2
3 Katy (0-0) Idle 3
4 Austin Westlake (0-0) Idle 4
5 Denton Guyer (0-0) Idle 5
6 Allen (0-0) Idle 6
7 Southlake Carroll (0-0) Idle 7
8 Alvin Shadow Creek (0-0) Idle 8
9 Lake Travis (0-0) Idle 9
10 Humble Atascocita (0-0) Idle 10
11 Arlington Martin (0-0) Idle 11
12 DeSoto (0-0) Idle 12
13 Spring Westfield (0-0) Idle 13
14 Converse Judson (0-0) Idle 14
15 Cypress-Fairbanks (0-0) Idle 15
16 Cedar Hill (0-0) Idle 16
17 Rockwall (0-0) Idle 17
18 Cibolo Steele (0-0) Idle 18
19 Katy Tompkins (0-0) Idle 19
20 Midland Lee (0-0) Idle 20
21 SA Northside Brandeis (0-0) Idle 21
22 Prosper (0-0) Idle 22
23 Euless Trinity (0-0) Idle 23
24 Arlington (0-0) Idle 24
25 Bridgeland (0-0) Idle 25

CLASS 5A DIVISION I (preseason)

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank
1 Denton Ryan (0-0) Idle 1
2 Frisco Lone Star (0-0) Idle 2
3 Longview (0-0) Idle 3
4 Dallas Highland Park (0-0) Idle 4
5 Lancaster (0-0) Idle 5
6 Manvel (0-0) Idle 6
7 Richmond Foster (0-0) Idle 7
8 Cedar Park (0-0) Idle 8
9 Red Oak (0-0) Idle 9
10 Amarillo Tascosa (0-0) Idle 10

CLASS 5A DIVISION II (preseason)

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank
1 Ennis (0-0) Idle 1
2 Aledo (0-0) Idle 2
3 Lubbock Cooper (0-0) Idle 3
4 Fort Bend Marshall (0-0) Idle 4
5 College Station A&M Consolidated (0-0) Idle 5
6 WF Rider (0-0) Idle 6
7 Mansfield Timberview (0-0) Idle 7
8 Frisco (0-0) Idle 8
9 Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill (0-0) Idle 9
10 Crosby (0-0) Idle 10

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank
1 Argyle (3-0) W: Celina, 35-21 1
2 Waco La Vega (3-0) W: CC Calallen, 21-13 2
3 Lampasas (3-0) W: Wimberley, 57-28 3
4 Dumas (3-0) W: Perryton, 30-0 4
5 CC Miller (2-0) W: Sinton, 62-27 5
6 Port Lavaca Calhoun (2-1) W: El Campo, 39-27 8
7 Boerne (3-0) W: Burnet, 30-7 10
8 CC Calallen (1-2) L: Waco La Vega, 21-13 7
9 Midlothian Heritage (3-0) W: Decatur, 28-25 9
10 Canyon (2-0) W: Lubbock Estacado, 38-0 NR

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank
1 Carthage (1-0) Idle 1
2 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (2-1) W: Paris, 35-7 2
3 West Orange-Stark (0-0) Idle 3
4 Gilmer (3-0) W: Atlanta, 73-26 5
5 Jasper (1-0) W: Newton, 63-20 6
6 Iowa Park (3-0) W: Burkburnett, 49-12 8
7 Bellville (3-0) W: Stafford, 50-29 9
8 China Spring (3-0) W: Brownwood, 35-14 10
9 Silsbee (1-0) W: Lumberton, 56-14 NR
10 Wimberley (2-1) L: Lampasas, 57-28 4

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank
1 Brock (2-0) Idle 1
2 Grandview (3-0) W: Godley, 41-7 2
3 Wall (2-1) L: SA Cornerstone, 24-6 4
4 Pottsboro (2-1) L: Melissa, 51-17 3
5 Malakoff (1-2) L: Cedar Hill Trinity Christian, 56-32 5
6 Hallettsville (2-1) W: Ganado, 49-7 8
7 Shallowater (3-0) W: Levelland, 52-46 (OT) 9
8 Rockdale (2-1) L: Lexington, 35-34 6
9 Yoakum (3-0) W: Cuero, 27-0 10
10 Mount Vernon (3-0) W: Omaha Pewitt, 42-14 NR

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank
1 Canadian (2-1) W: Bushland, 46-19 1
2 Gunter (2-1) W: Whitesboro, 42-10 2
3 East Bernard (3-0) W: Boling, 42-9 5
4 Lexington (3-0) W: Rockdale, 35-34 7
5 Newton (0-1) L: Jasper, 63-20 4
6 Daingerfield (2-1) W: Sabine, 35-14 6
7 Omaha Pewitt (1-1) L: Mount Vernon, 42-14 3
8 Poth (3-0) W: Karnes City, 68-7 8
9 Childress (3-0) W: Stamford, 58-14 NR
10 Abernathy (2-1) W: Sundown, 21-12 10

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank
1 Shiner (3-0) W: Smithville 45-12 1
2 Refugio (3-0) W: Edna 42-21 2
3 Post (3-0) W: Littlefield 58-6 3
4 Cisco (2-1) W: Breckenridge 14-0 4
5 San Augustine (1-0) W: Elkhart 41-6 5
6 San Saba (3-0) W: Mason 32-0 6
7 Lindsay (3-0) W: Callisburg 41-6 8
8 Flatonia (3-0) W: Falls City 34-7 9
9 Joaquin (2-0) W: Groveton 41-0 NR
10 Holland (3-0) W: Johnson City 41-0 NR

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank
1 Mart (3-0) W: Anahuac, 46-14 1
2 Hamlin (3-0) W: Albany, 42-6 2
3 Wellington (2-0) W: Amarillo River Road, 26-20 3
4 Windthorst (3-0) W: Archer City, 21-20 4
5 Wink (3-0) W: Alpine, 38-20 5
6 Stratford (2-1) W: Lakin (KS), 38-16 7
7 Clarendon (3-0) W: Bovina, 30-14 8
8 Bremond (2-1) W: Milano, 43-0 10
9 Albany (2-1) L: Hamlin, 42-6 6
10 Wheeler (2-1) W: Quanah, 15-7 NR

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank
1 Westbrook (3-0) W: Loraine, 49-0 4
2 Gail Borden County (2-1) W: Rankin, 40-34 6
3 Jonesboro (3-0) W: Johnson Co. Sports Assn, 76-44 2
4 Rankin (2-1) L: Gail Borden County, 40-34 1
5 Sterling City (3-0) W: O'Donnell, 58-6 3
6 Gilmer Union Hill (2-0) W: Crowell, 48-0 5
7 May (2-1) W: Knox City, 60-56 7
8 White Deer (2-1) W: Lefors, 58-13 8
9 Leakey (3-0) W: Sanderson, 52-6 9
10 Happy (3-0) W: Springlake Earth, 77-30 10

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank
1 Balmorhea (2-1) W: Nueces Canyon, 46-0 1
2 Calvert (2-1) W: Bastrop Tribe Consolidated, 32-28 3
3 Richland Springs (1-0) Idle 2
4 Jayton (3-0) W: Wilson, 56-0 4
5 Matador Motley County (2-1) W: Spur, 62-28 6
6 Strawn (2-1) W: Bryson, 44-16 5
7 Klondike (3-0) W: Lenorah Grady, 58-8 8
8 Groom (2-1) W: Nazareth, 52-40 9
9 Gordon (2-1) W: Baird, 56-47 NR
10 Blackwell (1-2) L: Highland, 42-22 7

PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank
1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (0-0) Idle 1
2 Plano John Paul II (0-0) Idle 2
3 Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (2-1) W: Malakoff, 56-35 3
4 FW Nolan (0-0) Idle 4
5 SA Cornerstone (2-1) W: Wall, 24-6 NR

PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- 6-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank
1 Fredericksburg Heritage (0-0) Idle 1
2 New Braunfels Christian (0-0) Idle 2
3 Austin Veritas (0-0) Idle 4
4 Dallas Lakehill (0-0) Idle 5
5 Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (1-1) L: Calvert, 32-28 3

texas high school football
