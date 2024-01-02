Texas high school basketball rankings for the week of Jan. 1

The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches has released their high school rankings for the week of Jan. 1, 2024.

The TABC ranks the top 25 teams in each UIL class and the top 10 teams in each private school class each week. The TABC said the rankings for 440 boys and girls teams are based on the information gathered from coaches around the state.

The schools are listed in order from top to bottom, followed by their record. The rankings, shared by The Associated Press, can be found below.

GIRLS PUBLIC

Class 6A

1. SA Northside Clark, 20-1; 2. Duncanville, 18-3; 3. FW Boswell, 23-2; 4. Fort Bend Austin, 20-1; 5. Lewisville Hebron, 21-2; 6. DeSoto, 12-5; 7. Humble Summer Creek, 19-3; 8. Cypress Springs, 17-2; 9. South Grand Prairie, 15-3; 10. SA Northside Brennan, 17-3; 11. Cibolo Steele, 18-7; 12. Fort Bend Hightower, 18-2; 13. Hurst Bell, 21-1; 14. Converse Judson, 19-5; 15. Austin Westlake, 16-4; 16. Pearland, 21-4; 17. Sheldon King, 16-4; 18. Langham Creek, 19-3; 19. Southlake Carroll, 19-5; 20. Katy Taylor, 21-3; 21. Edinburg, 23-2; 22. Little Elm, 20-5; 23. Wolfforth Frenship, 22-2; 24. Allen, 18-5; 25. Beaumont West Brook, 21-4.

Class 5A

1. Mansfield Timberview, 24-1; 2. Frisco Liberty, 17-7; 3. Amarillo, 22-4; 4. Liberty Hill, 24-0; 5. Argyle, 21-3; 6. SA Wagner, 12-5; 7. Leander Glenn, 21-1; 8. Lamar Fulshear, 16-4; 9. Lubbock Monterey, 20-5; 10. Georgetown, 18-4; 11. White Settlement Brewer, 18-3; 12. Comal Pieper, 18-4; 13. McKinney North, 17-10; 14. Montgomery Lake Creek, 15-8; 15. Buda Hays, 18-7; 16. Killeen Chaparral, 15-5; 17. SA Harlandale, 20-5; 18. SA McCollum, 19-2; 19. Princeton, 16-8; 20. Montgomery, 18-5; 21. Manvel, 19-6; 22. Caprock, 15-5; 23. Fort Bend Willowridge, 18-6; 24. Burleson Centennial, 18-6; 25. Dallas White, 18-3.

Class 4A

1. Glen Rose, 21-2; 2. Waco La Vega, 18-8; 3. Levelland, 22-2; 4. Decatur, 18-4; 5. Sunnyvale, 21-2; 6. Seminole, 19-4; 7. Fredericksburg, 18-4; 8. Boerne, 21-4; 9. Canyon, 15-5; 10. Canyon Randall, 14-6; 11. Waco Connally, 19-8; 12. Krum, 18-5; 13. Dallas Lincoln, 15-3; 14. Brownsboro, 17-5; 15. Madisonville, 16-4; 16. Canton, 20-4; 17. Silsbee, 17-3; 18. Stephenville, 16-7; 19. Hardin Jefferson, 15-9; 20. Bridgeport, 16-7; 21. Cuero, 23-3; 22. Navasota, 20-3; 23. Burnet, 19-7; 24. Frisco Panther Creek, 17-10; 25. La Vernia, 19-4.

Class 3A

1. Fairfield, 19-2; 2. Tuscola Jim Ned, 20-2; 3. Comanche, 19-1; 4. Emory Rains, 21-2; 5. Winnsboro, 19-6; 6. Idalou, 18-5; 7. Lorena, 18-5; 8. Hitchcock, 15-4; 9. Wall, 12-6; 10. Franklin, 22-4; 11. Malakoff, 19-2; 12. Tatum, 17-1; 13. Brock, 14-8; 14. Paradise, 15-7; 15. Ponder, 20-6; 16. Spearman, 15-4; 17. West, 20-1; 18. Jourdanton, 19-5; 19. Hooks, 18-5; 20. Lytle, 16-6; 21. SA Cole, 20-7; 22. Huntington, 20-5; 23. Lufkin Pineywoods, 17-3; 24. Merkel, 17-5; 25. Columbus, 14-5.

Class 2A

1. Lipan, 21-3; 2. Tenaha, 20-5; 3. Farwell, 18-3; 4. Martins Mill, 19-4; 5. Panhandle, 18-4; 6. Nocona, 18-3; 7. New Home, 14-7; 8. Clarendon, 16-1; 9. Johnson City, 20-2; 10. Flatonia, 20-2; 11. Wellington, 14-5; 12. Cisco, 18-4; 13. Ozona, 20-2; 14. Muenster, 17-5; 15. Shiner, 19-2; 16. San Saba, 14-2; 17. Douglass, 13-5; 18. Goldthwaite, 20-3; 19. Christoval, 16-7; 20. Frost, 16-4; 21. Merit Bland, 14-4; 22. Jewett Leon, 18-2; 23. Malakoff Cross Roads, 16-5; 24. Dallardsville Big Sandy, 13-5; 25. Skidmore-Tynan, 16-7.

Class 1A

1. Turkey Valley, 20-2; 2. Throckmorton, 18-1; 3. Rocksprings, 20-4; 4. Eula, 19-4; 5. Nazareth, 8-5; 6. Newcastle, 17-1; 7. Richland Springs, 20-4; 8. Whiteface, 19-4; 9. Graford, 17-4; 10. Whitharral, 17-2; 11. Eden, 15-4; 12. Gordan, 15-8; 13. Gorman, 20-3; 14. Gail Borden County, 13-4; 15. Garden City, 17-4; 16. Dodd City, 14-7; 17. Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 15-7; 18. Menard, 17-4; 19. Huckabay, 17-7; 20. Robert Lee, 17-5; 21. McLean, 15-3; 22. Blackwell, 16-4; 23. Tilden McMullen County, 15-5; 24. Hermleigh, 11-8; 25. D’Hanis, 10-7.

GIRLS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A

1. SA Antonian, 20-7; 2. Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 17-4; 3. Dallas Ursuline, 12-6; 4. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 14-11; 5. Houston Kinkaid, 17-2; 6. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 19-3; 7. Dallas Greenhill, 13-7; 8. Dallas Parish Episcopal, 11-10; 9. Plano John Paul II, 12-12), 1-1; 10. Houston The Village, 16-7.

TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A

1. SA St. Mary’s Hall, 19-3; 2. Grapevine Faith Christian, 19-2; 3. Houston Second Baptist, 13-8; 4. Austin St. Dominic Savio, 15-7; 5. Argyle Liberty Christian, 11-14; 6. Midland Christian, 13-7; 7. FW Southwest Christian, 10-5; 8. Brownsville St. Joseph, 13-5; 9. SA Christian, 13-4; 10. FW Christian, 11-15.

TAPPS 4A

1. FW Lake Country Christian, 16-2; 2. Boerne Geneva, 17-3; 3. League City Bay Area Christian, 12-4; 4. Arlington Grace Prep, 15-5; 5. CC Incarnate Word, 22-5; 6. Bullard Brook Hill, 15-6; 7. The Woodlands Legacy Prep, 13-8; 8. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 12-8; 9. Houston Cypress Christian, 11-5; 10. Midland Classical, 11-7.

TAPPS 3A

1. Lubbock Christian, 9-5; 2. Tomball Rosehill, 15-1; 3. Houston San Jacinto, 8-4; 4. Bryan Brazos Christian, 10-5; 5. Weatherford Christian, 10-5; 6. SA Lutheran, 8-11; 7. Round Rock Christian, 11-4; 8. Dallas Yavneh, 7-4; 9. Kennedale Fellowship, 10-2; 10. Houston Lutheran North, 2-5.

TAPPS 2A

1. Dallas First Baptist, 14-3; 2. Lubbock Southcrest, 13-5; 3. Conroe Covenant, 11-8; 4. Red Oak Ovilla, 7-4; 5. Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 4-8; 6. Shiner St Paul, 7-6; 7. Bryan Allen, 5-4; 8. Austin Waldorf, 7-1; 9. Wylie Prep, 5-5; 10. Lubbock Kingdom Prep, 7-7.

TAPPS 1A

1. Edinburg Harvest Christian, 29-1; 2. Prosper Prestonwood North, 16-8; 3. Fredericksburg Heritage, 4-2; 4. Sherman Texoma Christian, 12-6; 5. Longview Christian Heritage, 11-3; 6. Amarillo Accelerate, 7-6; 7. WF Christ, 3-4; 8. Waxahachie Prep, 6-4; 9. Cypress Covenant, 4-2; 10. Athens Christian Prep, 6-5.

BOYS PUBLIC

Class 6A

1. Plano East, 19-0; 2. Round Rock Stony Point, 20-1; 3. North Crowley, 18-3; 4. Humble Atascocita, 21-2; 5. Beaumont United, 19-1; 6. Allen, 19-4; 7. Mansfield Lake Ridge, 17-3; 8. SA Northside Brennan, 15-4; 9. Fort Bend Clements, 18-0; 10. Katy Seven Lakes, 22-2; 11. Lewisville, 19-1; 12. Lake Travis, 19-3; 13. South Grand Prairie, 17-5; 14. Austin Westlake, 16-6; 15. Schertz Clemens, 17-4; 16. Alvin Shadow Creek, 16-2; 17. Cypress Falls, 14-2; 18. The Woodlands College Park, 21-3; 19. Duncanville, 6-8; 20. New Braunfels, 20-2; 21. Arlington Martin, 9-11; 22. Keller, 16-5; 23. Houston Bellaire, 17-6; 24. Killeen Harker Heights, 14-7; 25. Sheldon King, 16-4.

Class 5A

1. Lancaster, 12-5; 2. SA Veterans Memorial, 22-1; 3. Fort Bend Marshall, 18-2; 4. EP Chapin, 17-4; 5. Dallas White, 14-4; 6. Argyle, 19-2; 7. Amarillo, 20-4; 8. Leander Rouse, 15-7; 9. Mansfield Summit, 14-7; 10. Frisco Lone Star, 16-3; 11. The Colony, 16-3; 12. Amarillo Palo Duro, 14-3; 13. Colleyville Heritage, 15-4; 14. Mansfield Timberview, 17-6; 15. Boerne Champion, 18-3; 16. Waco University, 17-3; 17. Mount Pleasant, 16-5; 18. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill, 19-2; 19. Belton, 19-2; 20. Killeen Ellison, 17-4; 21. Leander Glenn, 15-7; 22. SA Southwest, 16-3; 23. Galveston Ball, 13-6; 24. CC Veterans Memorial, 14-7; 25. SA Wagner, 12-7.

Class 4A

1. FW Eastern Hills, 15-4; 2. Dallas Faith Family, 10-9; 3. Canyon Randall, 17-3; 4. Houston Washington, 14-2; 5. Dallas Carter, 17-4; 6. Silsbee, 11-8; 7. Stafford, 18-3; 8. Alvin Iowa Colony, 10-13; 9. Krum, 20-2; 10. Anna, 8-10; 11. Kennedale, 16-3; 12. Lubbock Estacado, 11-6; 13. Dallas Pinkston, 12-10; 14. Hamshire Fannett, 16-6; 15. Houston Mickey Leland, 10-5; 16. Canyon, 10-6; 17. Canyon West Plains, 9-7; 18. Bishop, 14-9; 19. Boerne, 16-5; 20. Tyler Chapel Hill, 15-3; 21. Burkburnett, 13-6; 22. Celina, 12-8; 23. Aubrey, 15-7; 24. La Vernia, 20-0; 25. Sinton, 7-14.

Class 3A

1. Hitchcock, 15-3; 2. Dallas Madison, 8-10; 3. Shallowater, 17-2; 4. SA Cole, 15-9; 5. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 20-1; 6. Hooks, 16-1; 7. Kountze, 18-4; 8. Ponder, 18-6; 9. Brock, 14-8; 10. Holliday, 17-2; 11. Poth, 9-3; 12. Crockett, 19-3; 13. Palestine Westwood, 12-5; 14. Tatum, 12-8; 15. Childress, 15-4; 16. Orangefield, 19-3; 17. SA TLCA, 14-4; 18. Pottsboro, 7-10; 19. WF City View, 10-7; 20. Paradise, 12-9; 21. Mexia, 12-10; 22. San Diego, 16-4; 23. CC London, 13-8; 24. Palmer, 16-2; 25. Lytle, 16-3.

Class 2A

1. Lipan, 16-4; 2. Martins Mill, 18-3; 3. Big Lake Reagan County, 14-4; 4. Beckville, 12-5; 5. Timpson, 2-3; 6. New Home, 15-4; 7. Floydada, 12-6; 8. Honey Grove, 15-3; 9. Hawkins, 17-1; 10. Thorndale, 17-3; 11. Mumford, 16-9; 12. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins, 13-6; 13. Ivanhoe Rayburn, 12-8; 14. La Rue La Poynor, 12-8; 15. Nocona, 13-9; 16. Poolville, 17-4; 17. Dallardsville Big Sandy, 11-8; 18. Port Aransas, 14-8; 19. Tolar, 7-10; 20. Grapeland, 13-9; 21. Frankston, 17-4; 22. Evadale, 11-12; 23. Farwell, 10-8; 24. Marlin, 4-4; 25. Wellington, 9-6.

Class 1A

1. Graford, 16-4; 2. Jayton, 18-3; 3. Benjamin, 6-0; 4. Texline, 16-4; 5. Perrin Whitt, 20-2; 6. Gordon, 5-3; 7. Fayetteville, 15-3; 8. Brookeland, 13-7; 9. Nazareth, 6-9; 10. Dodd City, 13-7; 11. Huckabay, 13-10; 12. Tilden McMullen County, 18-4; 13. Slidell, 15-7; 14. Wildorado, 18-1; 15. Eula, 15-3; 16. Knox City, 15-2; 17. Rocksprings, 14-3; 18. Mertzon Irion County, 12-4; 19. Martinsville, 11-5; 20. Garden City, 8-4; 21. Electra, 17-3; 22. Imperial Buena Vista, 14-5; 23. Coolidge, 9-5; 24. Penelope, 16-2; 25. Lorenzo, 9-7.

BOYS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A

1. Houston Christian, 18-4; 2. Plano John Paul II, 18-6; 3. Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 16-7; 4. Dallas Parish Episcopal, 18-6; 5. Houston St. John’s, 16-5; 6. SA Antonian Prep, 18-5; 7. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 13-8; 8. Addison Greenhill, 17-2; 9. Dallas St. Mark’s, 12-6; 10. Episcopal School of Dallas, 15-8.

TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A

1. Austin St. Michael’s, 22-1; 2. Midland Christian, 20-4; 3. FW Southwest Christian, 18-5; 4. The Woodlands Christian, 15-6; 5. Houston Second Baptist, 14-6; 6. SA Christian, 20-5; 7. FW Christian, 17-9; 8. Austin Regents, 14-5; 9. Grapevine Faith Christian, 15-7; 10. Sugar Land Fort Bend Christian, 15-10.

TAPPS 4A

1. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal, 12-7; 2. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 19-5; 3. Arlington Grace, 14-5; 4. Colleyville Covenant, 11-2; 5. McKinney Christian, 9-7; 6. Carrollton Prince of Peace, 11-10; 7. Brentwood Christian, 10-14; 8. The Woodlands Legacy, 22-3; 9. SA Holy Cross, 10-6; 10. Austin Hill Country, 15-2.

TAPPS 3A

1. Houston St. Francis Episcopal, 11-7; 2. Houston Westbury Christian, 10-11; 3. Waco Live Oak Classical, 20-2; 4. Lubbock Christian, 6-5; 5. Marble Falls Faith, 12-7; 6. Houston Lutheran North, 9-7; 7. New Braunfels Christian, 13-7; 8. Bishop Gorman, 17-4; 9. Dallas Akiba Yavneh, 8-4; 10. Waco Bishop Reicher, 15-4.

TAPPS 2A

1. FW Bethesda Christian, 18-7; 2. Dallas First Baptist, 11-8; 3. Nazarene Christian, 15-2; 4. Galveston O’Connell, 12-8; 5. Lubbock All Saints Episcopal, 15-1; 6. Garland Christian, 5-2; 7. Abilene Christian, 9-12; 8. Wylie Preparatory, 7-4; 9. Bulverde Bracken Christian, 17-6; 10. Amarillo Ascension, 11-0.

TAPPS 1A

1. DeSoto Canterbury Kingdom, 5-8; 2. North Prosper Prestonwood Christian, 6-2; 3. Alamo Macedonian, 17-1; 4. San Angelo Cornerstone, 9-4; 5. Spring Founders Christian, 11-11; 6. Kingwood Covenant Preparatory, 8-5; 7. Edinburg Harvest, 14-7; 8. Fredericksburg Heritage, 3-2; 9. Longview St. Mary’s Catholic, 6-3; 10. Lake Jackson Brazosport Christian, 12-2.