North Texas football teams look to make history in state championship games

This weekend, nine North Texas high school football teams will compete for state championship titles with at least two looking to rewrite their place in history.

For North Crowley High School, it’s been a season of celebrations.

The team has taken down one powerhouse team after another, rounding out an undefeated season after ending Duncanville’s bid for a fourth consecutive state final.

"I wake up every morning and I'm still pinching myself,” said head coach Ray Gates.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

At a press conference Wednesday, Gates said while Saturday may be North Crowley's first chance at a state title in more than two decades, his team has been on this trajectory since he signed on three years ago.

He said he’s worked alongside most of his 48 seniors since their sophomore year.

"We already knew what we were going to do. They just gave us the platform this year,” said linebacker Ja’Brelle Asberry.

Should the Panthers defeat four-time state champion Austin Westlake on Saturday, they'll become the first 6A Division 1 team to clench a state title in the city of Fort Worth.

They’ve garnered support from several surrounding communities throughout their championship run, evidenced by the 817 area code imprinted on the team’s helmets.

“We’ve pulled this entire community together around us. They’re rallying. They’re supporting the cause. They’re getting the opportunity to see these guys,” said Gates. “People are just frankly, on this side of the metroplex, they’re just kind of tired of everyone talking about Dallas, you know, and not mentioning Fort Worth when it comes to our athletic programs.”

To the east, in the 5A Division 2 championship, the South Oak Cliff Bears aren't preparing for a first, but rather a 4th state championship in as many years.

Still, on the heels of a 2023 loss, head coach Jason Todd said his team is focused on writing a new chapter.

“I think when we're able to bring it on in on Friday night, I think it'll put us in some historic places. You know, with very few teams that went to four state championships, much less had the opportunity to win three out of four. You start talking about the Southlake Carrolls, you start talking about the Highland Parks, the Aledo teams,” said Todd.

South Oak Cliff takes the field at AT&T Stadium Friday at 7 p.m.

North Crowley plays on Saturday at 7 p.m.