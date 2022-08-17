Cedar Hill, Rockwall to Kick Off Second Annual Jerry Jones Classic at The Star

The Cedar Hill Longhorns and the Rockwall Yellowjackets will kick off the 2022 season with a rematch of last year's season opener, but this time the game will also be featured as the 2022 Jerry Jones Classic and played at The Star in Frisco.

The two teams will face off on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 1 p.m for the first time since last year's season-opening classic where the Yellowjackets stung the Longhorns 42-29.

"What an honor it is to have two storied Texas high school football programs complete at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco to open the football season," said Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones. "High school football is the bloodline of our sport, and we are proud to continue to host high school games of this magnitude here in Frisco to continue that great tradition."

The game will be broadcasted on NFL Network the following day, on Monday, Aug. 29 at 11 p.m.

Organizers said Rockwall enters the season being ranked among the Top 10 teams in 6A and that they are home to four-star wide receiver and Clemson commit Noble Johnson who finished last season with over 800 yards and eight touchdowns.

Cedar Hill hopes three-star linebacker Kylan Salter and the rest of their powerhouse defense can hold off Rockwall's electrifying offense.

Tickets are on sale now.