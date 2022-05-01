Garcia Drives in 4, Rangers Beat Braves 7-3 to Take Series

Adolis Garcia highlighted a three-hit, four-RBI day with a bases-clearing triple in the third inning to help the Texas Rangers beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3 on Sunday.

Taylor Hearn (1-2) allowed two runs on four hits and three walks in five innings for his first victory since Sept. 12 of last season.

The Rangers scored all seven runs in the first three innings to go 3-4 in a homestand against last year’s World Series teams — 2-1 vs. Atlanta and 1-3 against the Houston Astros. The Braves have lost two straight for the fifth time this season, their longest losing streak.

“It was nice to have a lead and keep it,” said Texas third baseman Charlie Culberson, a Georgia native and former Brave. “Nice to win a series.”

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The Rangers took advantage of the wildness by Dallas native Kyle Muller (0-1), who was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and made his first start of the season. Muller walked six and allowed four singles in 2 2/3 innings to go with two stolen bases allowed and a wild pitch. Texas scored earlier in the inning on a safety squeeze bunt by Culberson.

Muller gave way to Jesse Chavez with two out and the bases loaded in the third inning. Garcia lined a 2-2 sinker to the opposite field that right fielder Travis Demeritte failed to catch or trap on a dive. The ball rolled to the wall to score three.

One of Muller’s walks came on a check swing by Eli White in the second inning. When Braves pitching coach Rick Krantz visited the mound after White walked, he chatted with home plate umpire Cory Blaser, was ejected, and their conversation continued and became heated.

Muller didn’t want to discuss the ball-strike calls.

“That’s up to anyone’s discretion,” he said. “I’m not going to put that on anybody. I could have made better pitches, and it wouldn’t have even been an issue.”

Hearn — from Royse City, about 50 miles east of Arlington — matched a season-high with five innings and threw a season-most 89 pitches. Rangers starters have won consecutive starts for the first time this season.

Dansby Swanson went 2 for 4 with a double to the warning track in center field that was part of the Braves’ two-run third inning and added a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

“Nothing seemed to go his way,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. Still, he added, “I see improvement over last year.”

Muller gave way to Jesse Chavez with two out and the bases loaded in the third inning. Garcia lined a 2-2 sinker to the opposite field that right fielder Travis Demeritte failed to catch or trap on a dive. The ball rolled to the wall to score three.

One of Muller’s walks came on a check swing by Eli White in the second inning. When Braves pitching coach Rick Krantz visited the mound after White walked, he chatted with home plate umpire Cory Blaser, was ejected, and their conversation continued and became heated.

Muller didn’t want to discuss the ball-strike calls.

“That’s up to anyone’s discretion,” he said. “I’m not going to put that on anybody. I could have made better pitches, and it wouldn’t have even been an issue.”

Hearn — from Royse City, about 50 miles east of Arlington — matched a season-high with five innings and threw a season-most 89 pitches. Rangers starters have won consecutive starts for the first time this season.

Dansby Swanson went 2 for 4 with a double to the warning track in center field that was part of the Braves’ two-run third inning and added a sacrifice fly in the ninth.