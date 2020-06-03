fc dallas

FC Dallas Reacts to MLS Agreement to Resume 2020 Season

The MLS plans to resume the 2020 season with a tournament in Orlando, Florida

Major League Soccer and its Players Association agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement on Wednesday, June 3 which will run through 2025 and allows for the 2020 season to resume.

Additional details regarding the tournament in Orlando will be released at a later date.

"We're excited to have an agreement in place that clears a path for FC Dallas to get back to meaningful games," said FC Dallas President, Dan Hunt, via press release. "Sports can offer moments to celebrate, something we all need during these challenging times. We're looking forward to providing our fans those moments as we focus on returning to competitive match play."

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 6 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

george floyd protests 42 mins ago

Young Protester Reflects on Graduation, Recent Detainment, and Lessons From Her Mother

The FC Dallas players are looking forward to getting back to playing.

"We're all professional soccer players and we love playing the game," said FC Dallas goalkeeper and MLSPA Representative Jimmy Maurer. "Now that this contract negotiation is done we can just focus on soccer again and that's huge for all the guys."

FC Dallas midfielder Paxton Pomykal is satisfied with the deal that has been agreed upon.

"It's nice that we have some certainty and solidarity. We've agreed to terms with the league on pay cuts and what's fair. At the end of the day, it was a good deal and a good agreement," said Pomykal. "I'm really eager and happy to get back out there. It has been a process but there is a light at the end of the tunnel."

This article tagged under:

fc dallassportslocal newsMLS
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us