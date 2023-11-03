FC Dallas midfielder Alan Velasco suffers season-ending knee injury

FC Dallas midfielder Alan Velasco suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament tear in his left knee during FC Dallas' Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs first-round match against the Seattle Sounders on Monday at Lumen Field in Seattle.

The team said Velasco would undergo surgery shortly and that they'd share an update afterward.

In 2023, Velasco topped Major League Soccer's 22 Under 22 list Velasco featured in 28 MLS regular season matches, netting four goals and providing four assists. The midfielder received his first National team call-up with Argentina, scoring in a closed-door friendly with the Argentina U23 squad against the Bolivia U23 national team on September 4, 2023.

FC Dallas hosts the Seattle Sounders on Saturday, November 4 at Toyota Stadium at 8PM CT in Game 2 of this Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs best-of-three series (Tickets, MLS Season Pass, Talk Radio 1190AM, TUDN 1270AM.)