The U.S. Soccer Federation announced Thursday the Round of 32 draws of the 109th edition of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, pairing FC Dallas with Memphis 901 FC of the USL Championship.

The match will be played between May 7-8 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco. Details regarding the date and time will be announced soon.

FC Dallas enters the 109th edition of the U.S. Open Cup in the Round of 32 hosting Memphis 901 which will be the first time both teams face off. Dallas returns to Toyota Stadium in Open Cup play after two consecutive years of away matches in the national competition.

Dallas defeated USL Championship side FC Tulsa in the Third Round of the 2022 edition of the Open Cup.

The 2024 edition of the Open Cup will feature seven other Major League Soccer clubs in addition to Dallas: Atlanta United FC, Houston Dynamo FC, LAFC, Real Salt Lake, San Jose Earthquakes, Seattle Sounders FC and Sporting Kansas City.

Houston Dynamo are defending Open Cup champions, having earned the club's second tournament title thanks to a 2-1 victory against fellow MLS club Inter Miami CF on Sept. 27, 2023, in a Final played before a capacity crowd at Miami’s Chase Stadium.

TICKET INFORMATION

Season Members have all matches through the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 included complimentary in their membership package. Season Members will receive information from their Membership Services Representative on those details. Individual and group tickets for Dallas's match against Memphis 901 are available here.

ABOUT THE LAMAR HUNT U.S. OPEN CUP

Now in its 109th edition, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup – U.S. Soccer's Club Championship – has crowned a champion since 1914 in every year except 2020 and 2021. The history-filled tournament is conducted on a single-game-knockout basis and is open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer. In 1999, the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the United States was renamed to honor American soccer pioneer Lamar Hunt.

U.S. OPEN CUP PRIZES

The U.S. Open Cup winner will earn $300,000 in prize money, a berth in the Concacaf Champions Cup and have its name engraved on the Dewar Challenge Trophy – one of the oldest nationally-contested trophies in American team sports – now on permanent display at the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco. The runner-up will earn $100,000, while the team that advances the furthest from each lower division will take home a $25,000 cash prize.