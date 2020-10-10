FC Dallas Match Postponed After 2 Minnesota United Positive COVID-19 Tests

Two Minnesota players have tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing the postponement of FC Dallas' home match against United.

An Orlando City player and two Columbus Crew staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the postponement of a second MLS game.

Major League Soccer said Saturday the Crew's match at Orlando City and Minnesota's match at FC Dallas on Sunday were postponed because of the positive tests.

Orlando City said earlier Saturday that the first-team player that tested positive did not have symptoms and was isolating.

The league earlier postponed Saturday's match between the Colorado Rapids and the LA Galaxy after a Rapids player tested positive for the coronavirus. It was the fourth Rapids match in a row to be postponed because of positive tests.

Twelve Rapids staff members and five players have tested positive since Sept 24.

The dates for the rescheduled games have not been announced.