FC Dallas falls 2-1 in extra time to Sporting Kansas City 

FC Dallas’ Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup run comes to an end after suffering a 2-1 defeat in extra time to Sporting Kansas City following a weather delay late Wednesday night at Children’s Mercy Park.



A MUSA GOAL, OPEN CUP EDITION

Forward Petar Musa secured Dallas’ equalizer in the 86th minute to send the match to extra time. This is Musa’s seventh goal in his last six games and 12th of the year across all competitions. Musa was assisted by Asier Illarramendi, his first assist in the U.S. Open Cup.



FC DALLAS IN THE U.S. OPEN CUP

FC Dallas reached the quarterfinal stage of the U.S. Open Cup for the 17th time since its first appearance in the tournament in 1996, two more than any other team in that time.



UP NEXT: EYES SET ON THE GALAXY

FC Dallas returns to MLS play at Toyota Stadium on July 13 versus the LA Galaxy for its Christmas in July night presented by Chick-fil-A. The match will kick off at 7:30PM CT. The match will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, the FC Dallas app in Spanish and English, and Talk Radio 1190 AM in English.

