FC Dallas' comeback attempt falls short in defeat to Colorado Rapids

The Colorado Rapids used own goals by FC Dallas' Sebastien Ibeagha to close out the first half and Sam Junqua early in the second to post a 2-1 victory on Saturday night.

Colorado (4-2-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime on Ibeagha's gaffe in the 45th minute. Junqua's misplay came four minutes into the second half.

"Colorado scored their second goal off a mistake, and I felt like we have made a lot of mistakes compared to previous years," said Head Coach Nico Estévez. "Some of the stats are positive but I think we need to change that to results."

DROUGHT OVER

FC Dallas forward Petar Musa scored his second goal of the season in the 87th minute of the match to take the team lead in scoring and ended Dallas’ 319-minute scoreless streak. Midfielder Liam Fraser found Musa to secure his first assist with FC Dallas.

THE DALLAS PIPELINE CONTINUES

Midfielder Carl Sainté made his FC Dallas debut tonight after entering the match in the 91st minute. Sainté has featured for North Texas SC since 2022 in MLS NEXT Pro and was invited to FC Dallas’ preseason in 2024 before signing with the club on March 19. Sainté is the 28th player who has played for NTSC and for FC Dallas.

THE RETURN OF ASIER

Midfielder Asier Illarramendi returned to the starting lineup for the first-time since March 2. Illarra had been sidelined for four games due to an abductor injury before making a substitution appearance last week.

SUPERDRAFT PICKS IN ACTION

FC Dallas MLS Superdraft picks Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Nkosi Tafari and Logan Farrington all saw action tonight. Farrington came into the match in the 55th minute of the match whereas Ntsabeleng and Tafari subbed into the match in the 64th minute.

STREAK ENDS

Dallas brought a 200-minute streak into tonight’s match without allowing an opponent’s goal. FC Dallas extended the streak up to 245 minutes before allowing an own goal in the last moments of the first half.

Maarten Paes totaled three saves for Dallas. The club was coming off back-to-back scoreless draws after surrendering 10 goals in its first five matches.

Colorado improves to 21-9-11 all time in the series. Saturday marked the 28th anniversary of the first meeting between the clubs — a 3-1 victory by the Rapids at Mile High Stadium in Denver.

Dallas leads the overall series 35-29-19 but has not won in Colorado since 2014.

"Every week and match are important. We are in a moment where we need to keep calm, but at the same time have a good level of urgency," said Goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer. "Houston Dynamo is our main Texas rival, and we need to take every step possible to prepare in the best way possible."

UP NEXT: EL DERBY TEJANO

FC Dallas returns to Toyota Stadium for the first edition of 2024 of the Texas Derby versus the Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, April 27 at 7:30 PM CT on Cartoon Night presented by NUU.