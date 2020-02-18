FC Dallas Debuts New Food Options for 2020 Season

FC Dallas kicks off their 25th season Feb. 29 with a game in Frisco against the Philadelphia Union.

In what has become an annual tradition, the team will unveil several new culinary offerings for fans headed to games at Toyota Stadium.

Several stands throughout the stadium will offer brand new culinary selections:

Hot Cheetos Chili Pie: Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, chili, cheese, elote and green onions. (Main Street Kitchen – Section112)

Pulled Pork Sliders: Slow-smoked pork shoulder, BBQ sauce, beer mustard coleslaw. (Bent Buckle BBQ – Section 125)

BBQ Smoked Turkey Sandwich: Smoked turkey, creamy Havarti cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, BBQ sauce on a freshly baked brioche roll. (Burgers & More- Section 121)

Meatball Sub: Fresh baked hoagie roll, meatballs, marinara, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses. (Calcio Cafe – Section 108)

Green Chili Chicken Mac and Cheese Bites (Burgers & Beer- Section 133)

Elote Dog: Bacon wrapped hot dog topped with elote, hot sauce, green onions with crumbled hot Cheetos. (Main Street Kitchen- Section 112)

Chick-fil-A Stand: Fan favorite Chick-fil-A will again be served at Toyota Stadium in 2020, but in a new location this year. The stand location at Section 108 will include Chick-fil-A’s famous Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Original Chicken Sandwich and Waffle Fry Chips. The Chick-fil-A stand will be closed on Sundays.

Midfield Market: With a new standalone location this year at Section 126, fans looking for dietary inclusion can visit Midfield Market, which includes vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. The Midfield Market menu includes:

Italian grinder with mortadella, salami, capicola ham, Dijonnaise, olive relish on a low-carb tortilla (Keto-friendly)

Loaded tabbouleh salad, cucumber, tomato, roasted bell peppers, feta cheese, bulgur wheat, parsley, lemon and olive oil (Vegetarian)

Roasted red pepper and jalapeño hummus with crispy pita bread (Vegan, Vegetarian)

Tomato and avocado salad with cilantro lime vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Vegan, Vegetarian)

Chef’s Choice Gluten-Free and Keto Desserts

FC Dallas President Dan Hunt says the MLS’ 25th year is poised to be a big one for FC Dallas.

Crafty Cocktails: Debuted last season, Crafty Cocktails – custom-batch cocktails to provide fans an authentic bar experience throughout Toyota Stadium – have been expanded to four locations (Section 109, 124, Heineken Red Star Club, and Winners Club presented by WinStar World Casino and Resort). This year’s drinks include:

Penalty Punch: Cherry limeade margarita made with Lunazul Tequila

Hat Trick: Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey with peach schnapps, sour mix, and topped with ginger beer

Eastsider: Vodka, simple syrup, lemon juice and topped with a beer

Season Ticket Members will be able to enjoy the following additional offerings at premium spaces at Toyota Stadium: