FC Dallas Debuts New Food Options for 2020 Season

FC Dallas kicks off their 25th season Feb. 29 with a game in Frisco against the Philadelphia Union.
In what has become an annual tradition, the team will unveil several new culinary offerings for fans headed to games at Toyota Stadium.
Several stands throughout the stadium will offer brand new culinary selections:
- Hot Cheetos Chili Pie: Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, chili, cheese, elote and green onions. (Main Street Kitchen – Section112)
- Pulled Pork Sliders: Slow-smoked pork shoulder, BBQ sauce, beer mustard coleslaw. (Bent Buckle BBQ – Section 125)
- BBQ Smoked Turkey Sandwich: Smoked turkey, creamy Havarti cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, BBQ sauce on a freshly baked brioche roll. (Burgers & More- Section 121)
- Meatball Sub: Fresh baked hoagie roll, meatballs, marinara, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses. (Calcio Cafe – Section 108)
- Green Chili Chicken Mac and Cheese Bites (Burgers & Beer- Section 133)
- Elote Dog: Bacon wrapped hot dog topped with elote, hot sauce, green onions with crumbled hot Cheetos. (Main Street Kitchen- Section 112)
- Chick-fil-A Stand: Fan favorite Chick-fil-A will again be served at Toyota Stadium in 2020, but in a new location this year. The stand location at Section 108 will include Chick-fil-A’s famous Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Original Chicken Sandwich and Waffle Fry Chips. The Chick-fil-A stand will be closed on Sundays.
Midfield Market: With a new standalone location this year at Section 126, fans looking for dietary inclusion can visit Midfield Market, which includes vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. The Midfield Market menu includes:
- Italian grinder with mortadella, salami, capicola ham, Dijonnaise, olive relish on a low-carb tortilla (Keto-friendly)
- Loaded tabbouleh salad, cucumber, tomato, roasted bell peppers, feta cheese, bulgur wheat, parsley, lemon and olive oil (Vegetarian)
- Roasted red pepper and jalapeño hummus with crispy pita bread (Vegan, Vegetarian)
- Tomato and avocado salad with cilantro lime vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Vegan, Vegetarian)
- Chef’s Choice Gluten-Free and Keto Desserts
Crafty Cocktails: Debuted last season, Crafty Cocktails – custom-batch cocktails to provide fans an authentic bar experience throughout Toyota Stadium – have been expanded to four locations (Section 109, 124, Heineken Red Star Club, and Winners Club presented by WinStar World Casino and Resort). This year’s drinks include:
- Penalty Punch: Cherry limeade margarita made with Lunazul Tequila
- Hat Trick: Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey with peach schnapps, sour mix, and topped with ginger beer
- Eastsider: Vodka, simple syrup, lemon juice and topped with a beer
Season Ticket Members will be able to enjoy the following additional offerings at premium spaces at Toyota Stadium:
- The Away Stand: Focused on bringing other cuisines into Toyota Stadium, The Away Stand will feature a rotating selection of menu items, inspired by FC Dallas’ opponent. These options will change game-by-game, so fans are encouraged to check back each matchday for new options. Scheduled items for the first five games of the season include:
- Lonestar Cheesesteak: Shaved sirloin, poblano chili, caramelized onions, provolone cheese and avocado crema on a freshly baked roll. (Philadelphia Union – February 29)
- Beef Short Rib Poutine: Crispy thick cut fries, beef gravy, mozzarella cheese curds, braised short ribs, bell peppers and onions. (Montreal – March 7)
- California Burger: Fresh ground beef, onion bacon jam, gruyere cheese, sliced avocado, leaf lettuce and tomatoes. (LAFC – April 4)
- Texas Tachos: Tater tot nachos, queso, jalapeño cheddar sausage, bacon, bell peppers and onions, chipotle ketchup. (FC Dallas)
- Chicken Fried Tri Tip Sandwich: Buttermilk fried tri tip, leaf lettuce, tomatoes, ancho chili mayo, pepper jack cheese. (FC Dallas)
- The Winners Club menu will change three times throughout the season, where concepts will range from South of the Border and Texas BBQ to All-American.
- All-American Hot Dog: All-beef hot dog wrapped in bacon, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise and Lay’s potato chips.
- Brisket Empanada: Empanada filled with brisket, refried beans, cheese and jalapeño ranch.
- Burnt End Nachos: Crispy tortilla chips topped with brisket burnt ends, queso, pico de gallo, sour cream and jalapeños.
- Chicken Cobb Salad Shaker: Fresh romaine hearts, smoked chicken, mixed cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, served with chipotle ranch.
- Green Chile Chicken Enchilada Plate: Green chile chicken enchiladas with sour cream verde sauce, served with rice and beans.