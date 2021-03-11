FC Dallas April Home Opener is the Latest in 26 Seasons

For the first time, FC Dallas will have their season opener on Saturday, April 17, which is the latest the soccer team's season has started a season in 26 seasons.

This also marks the eighth time the franchise will have its home opener in April. The last time was in 2007.

The team has held a home opener record of 14-4-7 and has not experienced a single loss during their first home game since 2010.

This year, FC Dallas will play against the Colorado Rapids, with a 25-8-6 record in DFW and 34-24-17 all-time in league matches against the team.

The game will be the first time since 2013 FC Dallas played against the Rapids, the first two times a win for the Dallas team and the last time resulting in a draw.

The game will take place at Toyota Stadium at 7 p.m. with representation from MTX. D-FW fans can broadcast it through the FCDTV Network and those outside the Dallas-Fort Worth market can broadcast it on ESPN+.

The next game will be FC Dallas' first away game of the season against the San Jose Earthquakes, broadcasted on Univision on April 24 at 2:30 p.m.

The remaining FC Dallas games will be announced at a later date.

Tickets will go on sale here once the remainder of the 2021 schedule is released.