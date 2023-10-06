fc dallas

FC Dallas announces rescheduled date after match postponed due to weather

By Dominga Gutierrez

NBCDFW.com

FC Dallas has announced the date for the rescheduled match against the Colorado Rapids after severe weather postponed the game on Wednesday night.

The rescheduled match will kickoff Satruday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

Severe weather rolled through North Texas Wednesday night and had fans fleeing for cover during the match.

Guests who had tickets for the match will be contacted by FC Dallas regarding their tickets for the rescheduled match.

Previously unsold tickets for the match will be available for purchase at fcdallastickets.com starting on Friday, Oct. 6.

