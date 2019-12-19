fc dallas

FC Dallas Announces Full 2020 Schedule

Team will open 25th season at home against Philadelphia Union

Getty Images

FRISCO, TX – OCTOBER 06: FC Dallas defender Matt Hedges (#24) celebrates after scoring a goal during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and Sporting Kansas City on October 06, 2019, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

FC Dallas will open their 25th MLS season at home Feb. 29 against the Philadelphia Union, the earliest they've ever opened the regular season.

The team will be home the first two matches of the season, the second game on March 7 against the Montreal Impact, before hitting the road for the rest of the month for matches against New York City FC on March 14 and the Seattle Sounders on March 21.

The 34-game season will include 17 home games at Toyota Stadium in Frisco -- 12 of those home games will be against Western Conference opponents while the other five games will be against Eastern Conference teams. Seven of the games will be broadcast nationally.

On March 7, June 17, the team will offer fans $1 beers and $1 hot dogs. On Sept. 20, the team will host the Sounders in the Hall of Fame game.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Catalonia 19 hours ago

Police, Protesters Clash Outside Barcelona-Real Madrid Game

yankees 11 hours ago

Gerrit Cole, Yankees Finalize Record $324 Million Contract

The team will host their final home game of the season on Sept. 26 against the Vancouver Whitecaps -- their final regular season game will be on the road against the LA Galaxy on Oct. 4.

Tickets, FC Dallas says, start as low as $10.

See the entire 2020 season schedule here.

This article tagged under:

fc dallasFriscoMLS
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us