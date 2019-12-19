FC Dallas Announces Full 2020 Schedule

FC Dallas will open their 25th MLS season at home Feb. 29 against the Philadelphia Union, the earliest they've ever opened the regular season.

The team will be home the first two matches of the season, the second game on March 7 against the Montreal Impact, before hitting the road for the rest of the month for matches against New York City FC on March 14 and the Seattle Sounders on March 21.

The 34-game season will include 17 home games at Toyota Stadium in Frisco -- 12 of those home games will be against Western Conference opponents while the other five games will be against Eastern Conference teams. Seven of the games will be broadcast nationally.

On March 7, June 17, the team will offer fans $1 beers and $1 hot dogs. On Sept. 20, the team will host the Sounders in the Hall of Fame game.

The team will host their final home game of the season on Sept. 26 against the Vancouver Whitecaps -- their final regular season game will be on the road against the LA Galaxy on Oct. 4.

Tickets, FC Dallas says, start as low as $10.

