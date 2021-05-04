college basketball

Ex-Texas Tech Forward Tyreek Smith Signs With Oklahoma State

Forward Tyreek Smith #10 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders dunks the ball during the first half of the college basketball game against the Incarnate Word Cardinals at United Supermarkets Arena on Dec. 29, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas.
Oklahoma State said Tuesday it had signed former Texas Tech forward Tyreek Smith.

After a medical redshirt season at Texas Tech in 2019-20, Smith shot a team-high 60.9% from the floor this past season and ranked second with 21 blocks. He averaged 2.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game and was a 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Conference selection.

Smith joins Syracuse transfer Woody Newton as newcomers. Newton averaged 3.5 points and 1.8 rebounds per game as a freshman for the Orange. The 6-foot-8 guard/forward shot 46.4% from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range.

