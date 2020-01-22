End of an Era: Giants QB Eli Manning Announces Retirement From NFL

What to Know New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning will announce his retirement after 16 seasons in the league, the team announced

Manning won two Super Bowls, defeating the Patriots and being named MVP of the game both times

He was benched after two games in the 2019 season in favor of Daniel Jones, and finished his career with a 117-117 record

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning will announce his retirement Friday after 16 seasons, the team said.

The news comes after the end of his contract and, while rumors were swirling that he would retire following its expiration, Manning had not said whether he would play another season or would retire. Until the team announced the upcoming retirement Wednesday.

"For 16 seasons, Eli Manning defined what it is to be a New York Giant both on and off the field," said John Mara, the Giants' president and chief executive officer. "Eli is our only two-time Super Bowl MVP and one of the very best players in our franchise's history. He represented our franchise as a consummate professional with dignity and accountability. It meant something to Eli to be the Giants quarterback, and it meant even more to us. We are beyond grateful for his contributions to our organization and look forward to celebrating his induction into the Giants Ring of Honor in the near future."

"We are proud to have called Eli Manning our quarterback for so many years," said Steve Tisch, Giants chairman and executive vice president. "Eli was driven to always do what was best for the team. Eli leaves a timeless legacy with two Super Bowl titles on the field and his philanthropic work off the field, which has inspired and impacted so many people. We are sincerely thankful for everything Eli has given our team and community. He will always be a Giant among Giants."

Manning will hold a press conference Friday morning.

News of the retirement spread fast and many immediately showed Manning their appreciation and support for his years-long, Super Bowl-winning career.

Even teams from other sports quickly congratulated Manning.

The two-time Super Bowl MVP was reduced to a backup role when Daniel Jones, the No. 6 pick overall in the 2019 draft, was made the starter in Week 3 this season.

Manning started more than 200 straight games for the Giants between 2004 and 2017 before being benched for one game in favor of Geno Smith. He then resumed starting through the remainder of that year and the 2018 season.

Manning led the Giants to victory in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI, defeating the New England Patriots in both games.

Manning was named Most Valuable Player in both Super Bowls.

Off the field, Manning and his family built "The Eli Manning Children's Clinics" at the Blair E. Batson Hospital for Children in Jackson, Mississippi, according to Giants.com. He also supports numerous charities including Tackle Kids Cancer Initiative, Hackensack University Medical Center, Children's of Mississippi Capital Campaign, March of Dimes, New York March for Babies, Guiding Eyes for the Blind, American Red Cross, Scholastic's Classroom Care Program and the PeyBack Foundation, the team's website said.

Manning will be awarded the Bart Starr Award on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, the day before Super Bowl LIV.

The award is given to an NFL player who best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field and in the community.

Eli's brother Peyton won the Bart Starr Award in 2015, making this the first set of brothers to win the award since its inception in 1989. He also received the prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2016.