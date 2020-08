Emmitt Smith and his wife Pat are separating after 20 years of marriage.

The 51-year-old Dallas Cowboys legend announced the news on Instagram Monday morning saying in part, "We will continue to move forward with love and compassion for one another, as co-parents and friends."

The couple, who celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in April, manage the Pat & Emmitt Smith Charities together.

They have five children total, one each from previous relationships, and three from their marriage.