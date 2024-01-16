The Philadelphia Eagles lost more than their hopes for an NFL championship on Monday night.

The team has reportedly lost its six-time All-Pro -- and likely future Hall of Famer -- Jason Kelce after a disappointing season that saw the team collapse after a strong start to their year.

On social media, ESPN's Adam Schefter posted that Kelce told team members in the locker room that the 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be his last game.

Six-time All-Pro and future Hall-of-Fame center Jason Kelce told his Eagles’ teammates in Monday night’s postgame locker room that he is in fact retiring, per league sources.



The 36-year-old Kelce became visibly emotional at the end of the Eagles’ 32-9 loss to the Buccaneers. He… pic.twitter.com/GofAAlFtUd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2024

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Early Tuesday, the Associated Press, the Athletic and other outlets confirmed the reports.

An emotional Kelce left the locker room on Monday night, without speaking to reporters.

In retiring, Kelce will leave behind a memorable career. His on-field performance steadily improved throughout his time with the Birds.

His presence was felt off the field as well.

Kelce, as noted by the Eagles' organization, provided "significant time and resources to benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation over the years."

Also, this past holiday season Kelce -- along with his brother, Travis -- topped the Billboard charts with their song "Fairytale of Philadelphia."

And, no Eagles fan will ever forget Kelce's passionate speech during the celebration at the Philadelphia Museum of Art after the Birds won their first-ever Super Bowl in 2018.

He's a look at that fantastic speech -- and the equally incredible mummers outfit -- once more in celebration of Kelce's tenure in the City of Brotherly Love.

From the crew at NBC10, congratulations on an incredible career Jason and thanks for all the memories.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.