TCU Athletics receives $1 million donation from Sonny and Kate Dykes

Texas Christian University head football coach Sonny Dykes and his wife Kate have donated $1 million to TCU Athletics according to the university.

The gift will be split between honoring former TCU offensive lineman Jamal Powell and recognizing Shirly Enis, the late wife of TCU trustee Hunter Enis.

The Jamal Powell Weight Room will be inside the new Harrison Family Football Performance Center. Powell was a three-year letterman (2000-02) for the Horned Frogs, earning First-Team All-Conference USA honors his senior year. When he began coaching at the collegiate level, Dykes hired Powell as his offensive line coach at SMU in 2018.

An endowment in Shirly Enis's name will support women’s athletics at TCU.

We are very proud to give back to a place that means so much to our family and recognize Jamal Powell and Shirley Enis for the impact they made on our lives. Kate Dykes

"Coach and Mrs. Dykes' heartfelt gift in honor of Jamal Powell and Shirley Enis demonstrates their generosity and leadership in our community," TCU Chancellor Victor J. Boschini Jr. said in a news release. "From the moment the Dykes joined the Horned Frogs family, they have shown an incredible dedication to TCU and our student-athletes. We are so thankful for their gift, which illustrates their commitment to, and belief in, the future of Texas Christian University."

Construction began in January 2024 on the Harrison Family Football Performance Center and the other three facilities as part of TCU's Campus Master Plan for growth.

“The generous gift from Sonny and Kate Dykes is a powerful endorsement of their confidence in the trajectory of TCU Athletics,” TCU President Daniel Pullin said. “We are so grateful for their generosity, which helps TCU to continue to provide the best resources and support for our student-athletes, and for honoring the memory of Jamal Powell and Shirley Enis, two individuals who loved the Horned Frogs deeply and will always be remembered throughout our community.”