The Duncanville boys' basketball team won't be playing in the postseason at all this year but will continue to play their regular season schedule, including district games.

The team has opted out of UIL postseason play after the league stripped them of their 2022 6A state championship and put them on a three-year probation after they said they allowed an ineligible player to play.

"The family of the player sought and received six court orders from four different courts to allow him to keep playing. Duncanville ISD was not a party to the legal action, nor did it challenge the UIL's earlier decision or take any legal action against the UIL. This was a legal dispute between a player, his family, and the UIL. At all times, Duncanville ISD followed the court orders," the district said in a statement.

Still, the UIL decided last week to strip the school of its title and suspend coach David Peavey.

Dr. Marc Smith, superintendent of the Duncanville ISD, said he spoke with UIL officials, the team and district personnel about the decision to skip post-season play. He added he doesn't believe the UIL will impose any further penalties for opting out of the playoffs.

"We believe the UIL has a better understanding of our situation and will not impose any additional penalties if we opt-out of post-season play this school year," said Dr. Smith. "Duncanville ISD respects the UIL, we are a proud member of the organization, and all of us want to expedite decisions that prove our commitment to winning with honor by following UIL rules," Dr. Smith added.

Smith said head boys basketball coach David Peavy and head girls basketball coach LaJeanna Howard have been re-assigned to fill vacancies within the district that are in alignment with their teaching certification areas.