Dallas Wings hand Phoenix Mercury sixth straight double-digit loss on Tuesday night

By The Associated Press

Arike Ogunbowale scored 23 points, Natasha Howard had 19 points and 10 rebounds and the Dallas Wings beat Phoenix 77-62 on Tuesday night for the Mercury’s sixth straight double-digit loss.

Howard sank a wide open 3-pointer with two seconds left in the third quarter for a 56-51 lead. After Phoenix got within 63-60 with 7:30 remaining in the fourth, Dallas closed on a 14-2 run — including 12 unanswered points.

Satou Sabally secured her 10th double-double of the season with 18 points and 12 rebounds for Dallas (7-8), which has won three straight in the series. Sabally also had a career-high six assists.

Brittney Griner scored 20 points for Phoenix (2-11). Michaela Onyenwere added 12 points and Diana Taurasi was held to six points on 2-of-7 shooting. Sophie Cunningham (back) and Megan Gustafson (concussion) did not play.

