Dallas Stars

Dallas Stars Remove 10 Players From COVID-19 List

Stars face Florida Thursday for their first game since Dec. 20

Jamie Benn #14 of the Dallas Stars celebrates his game winning overtime goal with Miro Heiskanen while playing the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on April 24, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Dallas Stars on Monday say 10 players on the COVID-19 list are cleared and will rejoin the team.

The team said Radek Faksa, Luke Glendening, Jani Hakanpaa, Miro Heiskanen, Roope Hintz, Joel Kiviranta, Esa Lindell, Michael Raffl, Jason Robertson, and Ryan Suter, along with two support staff members, were removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list Monday.

Captain Jamie Benn, assistant coach Todd Nelson, and two support staff members remain in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list.

After the league postponed the Stars' last six games due to COVID-19, the team returns to the ice Thursday against the Florida Panthers.

This article tagged under:

Dallas StarsCOVID-19NHLFlorida Panthers
