Dallas Stars release theme night schedule

Ahead of the start of the NHL season, the Dallas Stars have released their 2023-2024 theme night schedule.

The theme nights will recognize Black History Month, Hispanic heritage, Stars fans and more. Various in-game fundraisers and exclusive player-autographed themed jerseys will be auctioned off by the Dallas Stars Foundation during select games.

Full details on each theme night will be announced before the games.

Ticket purchases for the season can be made at nhl.com/stars.

Stars theme night schedule

Military and Veterans Appreciation Night presented by Boeing - Monday, Nov. 6 vs. Boston

Hockey Fights Cancer Night - Monday, Nov. 20 vs. NY Rangers

Black History Night - Monday, Feb. 26 vs. NY Islanders

Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Ford - Tuesday, March 12 vs. Florida

Pride Night presented by PNC Bank - Wednesday, March 20 vs. Arizona

Fan Appreciation Night - Wednesday, April 17 vs. St. Louis