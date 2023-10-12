Dallas Stars continue to celebrate diversity in their 30th season

The Dallas Stars will drop the puck on their 30th season Thursday night against the St. Louis Blues in American Airlines Center. It’s a new season, but same objective. They want to win and they want the community to know that all are welcome.

Alvaro Montoya, Director of Cultural Growth and Strategy for the Dallas Stars, knows exactly how it feels to be the only one. When Montoya was selected in the 2004 NHL Draft by the New York Rangers as the sixth pick, he became the first Cuban-American to play in the league.

“It was kind of all a blur,” Montoya said. “The reporters wanted to talk to my mom more than they wanted to talk to me! They wanted to know things about her and where she came from.”

It was all so new. Montoya wanted to just play the sport he loved, but he quickly realized he was making history. It’s that history that he now carries off the ice, in the front office of the Dallas Stars with their Dallas Stars community initiatives across North Texas.

“The start of hockey season is always so exciting. It’s when everybody has a chance. For me now on the business side, it's about more outreach. It’s a big part of my job to make sure that our crowds are indicative of the community that the Dallas Stars plays in front of. The Hispanic community is a big part of that outreach,” Montoya said.

He said it’s not lost on him that the first game of the season will start during Hispanic and Latin Heritage Month, in front of a sold-out crowd.

“I remember when I was a kid, I was one of none in the locker room. Being the only Hispanic kid [was what it was]. We were the only Hispanic family there. The same thing when I turned pro, whether it was on the ice or in the office, not seeing much representation. Now look at what we have done,” Montoya said.

What they have done with their intentional efforts has become one of five teams in the league that has more than one million Hispanic fans, according to the NHL. It’s a statistic the team has purposefully embraced with Hispanic Heritage nights, special jerseys and so much more.

“We are incredibly proud. This is the proof of the work that we have been doing. Our President Brad Alberts has always said he wants our arena to reflect our community. I think we’re well on our way. We still have a lot to do, but we are proud of that number,” Montoya said.

For Montoya, hockey was the sport he loved to play. When he hung up his skates, it was still a sport he loved and wanted to share with so many.

“Hockey has said we have a great game, come check us out. Now, from the top down, from our owner to our president, it’s a continued effort. We go into the community, we’re there to stay to connect with the kids, their families, and the community leaders, especially through the Future Stars program. I always just wanted to be invited. I want people to feel invited. I want them to know that hockey is a game for [them]. Feeling invited is a big thing. That’s what we are doing,” Montoya said.

