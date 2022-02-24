Dallas Stars Announce Changes to Roster

Get your jerseys ready! In an announcement released Thursday, the Stars General Manager Jim Nill said they’ve made some big changes.

The Dallas-based club has claimed forward Marian Studenic off waivers from the New Jersey Devils and recalled forward Riley Tufte from the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

During the 2021-22 campaign, 23-year-old Studenic split his time between New Jersey and Utica (AHL). Overall, the Holíč, Slovakia native has earned three points in 25 career NHL regular over two seasons all with the Devils.

Internationally, Studenic has represented Slovakia at two World Hockey Championships, two World Junior Championships and one World U18 Championship.

Tufte, 23, has posted 17 points in 37 AHL contests with Texas so far this season and ranks fifth on the squad with 10 goals including one game-winning goal from the 2021-22 season.

The University of Minnesota Duluth alum also made his NHL debut earlier this season on Nov. 13 against Philadelphia and has skated in five career NHL games with Dallas, logging five hits and two shots on goal.

The team also placed defenseman Andrej Sekera on Long Term Injured Reserve due to a non-COVID-related viral infection retroactive to Jan. 28 and placed Tanner Kero on waivers moving him to non-roster status.

Sekera, 35 has skated 24 games with the Stars this season and has recorded three assists. The 16-season NHL veteran has recorded 252 points (50-202=252) in 834 careers regular-season NHL games with Buffalo, Carolina, Los Angeles, Edmonton, and Dallas.

Stars’ forward Kero, 29, has earned three assists (0-3=3) in 23 games with the Stars in 2021-22. The forward has skated in three AHL games with Texas this season, logging two assists (0-2=2).

Kero posted 35 points (11-24=35) in 134 career NHL regular-season games over five seasons with Chicago and Dallas.

The Dallas Stars take on the Nashville Predators Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.