Dallas County commissioners on Tuesday celebrated Dallas Mavericks breakout star Luka Doncic for his moves on and off the basketball court.

Led by Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, commissioners approved a resolution declaring today, July 6, Luka Doncic day.

The resolution recognized Doncic, 22, for being the youngest player in league history to be named All-NBA First Team twice, which he accomplished over the past two seasons.

Today, July 6, is Luka Doncic Day in Dallas County #MFFLs 🎉🏀! https://t.co/Rn2c1AeI7q — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) July 6, 2021

