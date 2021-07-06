Luka Doncic

Today, July 6, is Luka Doncic Day in Dallas County

Dallas County Commissioner J.J. Koch abstained saying Doncic needed to do more to help the community

Dallas County commissioners on Tuesday celebrated Dallas Mavericks breakout star Luka Doncic for his moves on and off the basketball court.

Led by Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, commissioners approved a resolution declaring today, July 6, Luka Doncic day.

The resolution recognized Doncic, 22, for being the youngest player in league history to be named All-NBA First Team twice, which he accomplished over the past two seasons.

