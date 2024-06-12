Dallas Mavericks

Slovenian fans travel to Dallas to see hometown hero Luka Doncic play in NBA Finals

By Vince Sims

Fans are flocking to the AAC to watch the NBA Finals.

But some have flown a little further than others to be here.

“We’re from Slovenia, and we came here to see the finals,” Barbara Strazisar said.

“We are from proper Slovenia, and we are obviously here for Luka Doncic and the NBA Finals,” Rok Hlavnik said.

These folks from different families have united here in Dallas to root for their hometown hero, Luka Doncic, and the Dallas Mavericks.

“I come from Slovenia,” Mateja Stempal said. “The only country in the world with love in its name. I came because Luka is playing in the NBA Finals. I once promised myself if he is going to be in finals, I will come.”

Although North Texas may not have a sizeable Slovenian community, the country has a solid fan base worldwide.

“You have to know we are a nation of two million people, so this is pretty exciting for us watching one of us competing on this level."

The Hlavnik brothers brought their father to see the game as a gift. They ope their father-son bonding time brings good luck.

“We usually bring luck so hopefully this time we bring luck again,” Hlavnik said.

