Mavericks

Mavs’ Powell has Surgery for Season-Ending Achilles Injury

Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell has undergone surgery to repair the torn right Achilles tendon that ended his season

Dwight Powell #7 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 17, 2020 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell underwent surgery to repair a torn right Achilles tendon, an injury that ended his season.

The team said Monday the surgery was performed by Dr. Bob Anderson in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The 28-year-old Powell could be ready for training camp in early October, although the timetable could be more in line with the start of the regular season.

Powell went down with a non-contact injury with 2:57 left in the first quarter in a 110-107 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 21.

Three days after the injury, the Mavericks acquired center Willie Cauley-Stein in a trade with Sacramento. The Kings got rookie Isaiah Roby.

In six NBA seasons, Powell has averaged nearly 10 points and six rebounds per game.

Powell has played all but five of his 371 career games for the Mavericks since coming over from Boston in the Rajon Rondo trade in December 2015. Rondo didn't stay with Dallas beyond that season.

