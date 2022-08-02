Mavs Foundation Donating $150,000 to Families Struggling With Summer Heat

The Dallas Mavericks announced in a release Tuesday that the Mavs Foundation is granting $150,000 in emergency funds to nonprofits supporting those impacted by the dangerous heat and increased living costs.

The team said the funds will support programs that donate air conditioning units and cooling centers for this summer's triple-digit heat. The team is also supporting organizations providing rent and utility assistance and providing grants to individuals in need that commute to work.

According to the release, the funds are allocated from the Mavs Foundation's Emergency Grant Fund for disaster, economic and pandemic relief.

The recipients of the emergency grants are as follows:

The Senior Source

Dallas Southern Links

North Dallas Shared Ministries

Housing Crisis Center

Irving Cares

The Chocolate Mint Foundation

The Concilio

Metrocrest Services

Sharing Life Inc.

Under 1 Roof

"The Mavs Foundation's Emergency Fund was created in order to quickly respond to the ever-evolving needs of our communities," said Katie Edwards, President of the Mavs Foundation. "We know this summer has been challenging for many individuals and we hope to address the danger of this Texas heat, as well as help those impacted by high gas and utilities costs to be sure they can continue to provide for their families."