Luka Doncic scores 21, triple-double streak ends at 7 as Mavs slog past Warriors

Luka Doncic scored 21 points while his triple-double streak ended at seven games, and the Dallas Mavericks slogged to a 109-99 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.

Doncic, the league's scoring leader, left the game in the fourth quarter with left hamstring soreness.

The Warriors were without Stephen Curry for a third consecutive game, and it showed with sub-40% shooting almost the entire game in a fifth loss in six games this season without their star guard.

Golden State is 1-2 since Curry has been sidelined by a sprained right ankle. Coach Steve Kerr said before the game Curry should join the team in Los Angeles, where the Warriors play the Lakers on Saturday. It's unclear if he will be available.

The Warriors also were without Draymond Green, who was scratched before the game with back soreness. Jonathan Kuminga led Golden State with 27 points.

Daniel Gafford was 5 of 5 from the field — all on dunks — to extend his streak of made field goals to 33, two short of Wilt Chamberlain's NBA record, set in 1967. The 6-foot-10 center acquired before the trade deadline had a season-high seven blocks.

Doncic had nine assists and three rebounds, ending a triple-double run that included NBA records of five consecutive with at least 35 points and six in a row with at least 30 points.

While the Warriors didn't shoot well from anywhere, the Mavericks withstood one of their worst nights of the season from 3-point range, starting 1 of 17 before finishing 6 of 27 (22%).

Doncic threw his arms in the air after his only connection from deep in the third quarter. He was 1 of 6 from beyond the arc, while Kyrie Irving was 1 of 5 while finishing with 23 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.

The Mavericks took control with an 11-0 run for an 87-72 lead while Doncic was sitting early in the fourth quarter. Doncic returned for just 22 seconds later in the quarter before leaving again. Soon after, the club announced he wouldn't return.

Andrew Wiggins scored 17 points for Golden State.

UP NEXT

Warriors: At the Lakers on Saturday.

Mavericks: At Oklahoma City on Thursday.