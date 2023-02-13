Kyrie Irving Plays First Home Game With the Dallas Mavericks Monday

Monday night the Dallas Mavericks will square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at home at the American Airlines Center, but this game is getting more attention than usual.

That's because this will be Kyrie Irving's first time playing at home as a Mav.

"It's electricity in the air; all I can tell you is, everywhere I go, since the deal was announced, Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, people want to know how can they watch it, how can they get in, what's the excitement level, I mean, it's through the roof and that makes what I do a lot easier," said Chris Arnold, the Dallas Mavericks game night emcee, host on 105.3 The Fan and Texas Radio Hall of Famer.

He said he can feel the energy surrounding the trade of Irving, who came from the Brooklyn Nets last week. There's a lot of hype around the All-Star player because fans believe he's what is needed to help Luka on the court.

"Electric, in fact, everyone is so excited about this game because of what they saw on the road trip when Luka and Kyrie played together, it was on Saturday night. It was absolutely amazing," said Arnold.

The team lost in overtime against the Sacramento Kings, but many felt positive about what they saw between the duo and the potential.

"This is the first time that the Dallas Mavericks have had two superstars in their prime. You might have had Dirk, but you had an older Jason Kidd, you might have had Dirk and Nash together, but both of those guys weren't superstars at the time," said Arnold.

He said he knows the fans got a taste of the Western Conference finals last year and want more. He believes the organization's move to acquire a player like Irving shows they mean business.

"I think it sends a message to everybody that the Dallas Mavericks are serious about this, that they are trying to do their best to win a championship," said Arnold.

Businesses such as sports bars also hope the reenergized team spirit spills into their establishments.

"Usually with new players like Kyrie Irving there’s some enthusiasm that hits the city and it kind of spreads to the bars," said Pete Ward, co-owner of Drafts in Grand Prairie.

He's a Mav fan himself, and while he's excited for his team.

"He’s that missing piece that Luka needed and it’s awesome," said Ward. “Winning is always good for business," said Ward.

The Mavs play at 7:30 p.m. at the American Airlines Center.