Even if they hadn’t blown a 2-0 lead in the first round, then doubled down on that by coughing up a chance to clinch at home, a reckoning was coming if the Mavs’ season hadn’t ended Sunday in Los Angeles. The situation simply became untenable. Sooner or later, someone would need to go.

So who should it be?

Kristaps Porzingis?

Or Rick Carlisle?

Because you can’t trade two first-round picks and give a guy a max contract to be your second option, then watch him become an afterthought as you frittered away your two-win head start in the playoffs.

