Carlisle Says ‘It’s Clear’ Doncic Was Hit on His Last Shot

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle hadn’t seen a replay of Luka Doncic’s last shot versus the Kings on Sunday by the time he entered his postgame press conference after the 110-106 loss.

So Carlisle declined to comment on whether his second-year star got fouled on a floater that clanged off the front of the rim with less than eight seconds left.

"I didn’t see the replay. I’m not going to get into that," Carlisle said. "The ball in his hands, paint attack, you bet I liked it."

Luka had a chance to send the game into OT it, but it appears he was hit on the elbow on this shot.



Rick Carlisle tells @CallieCaplan after the game it’s clear he was hit on the elbow. pic.twitter.com/cerpELmZjD — Selby Lopez (@LopezSelby31) December 9, 2019

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.