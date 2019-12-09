Carlisle Says ‘It’s Clear’ Doncic Was Hit on His Last Shot

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle hadn’t seen a replay of Luka Doncic’s last shot versus the Kings on Sunday by the time he entered his postgame press conference after the 110-106 loss.
So Carlisle declined to comment on whether his second-year star got fouled on a floater that clanged off the front of the rim with less than eight seconds left.
"I didn’t see the replay. I’m not going to get into that," Carlisle said. "The ball in his hands, paint attack, you bet I liked it."
