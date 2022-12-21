Luka Doncic had 25 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds and Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 104-99 on Wednesday night to split the two-game set.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points after an illness sidelined him Monday night in Dallas’ 116-106 loss in Minnesota in which Doncic and coach Jason Kidd were ejected.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 19 points and Christian Wood added 12 for Dallas, which had lost two in a row.

Rudy Gobert returned for the Timberwolves after missing three games with a sprained ankle, finishing with 19 points and 15 rebounds. Anthony Edwards had 23 points and Austin Rivers added 21 points in his second straight start for Minnesota, which had won three straight.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Hardaway hit two 3-pointers to start a 15-4 run as the Mavericks rallied and took control. Reggie Bullock added a pair of 3s during the run and Dallas finished 13 of 39 from beyond the 3-point line.

The Mavericks were 6 of 10 from 3 in the fourth, while the Timberwolves had trouble converting from the outside. Minnesota was 8 of 30 from 3.