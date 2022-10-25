Dallas Mavericks Fall to New Orleans

Trey Murphy III scored 22 points and the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans overcame Luka Doncic’s latest prolific performance to beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-111 on Tuesday night.

The Pelicans were missing two of their top three scorers in Brandon Ingram (concussion protocol) and Zion Williamson (hip bruise), as well as a third starter, Herb Jones (hyperextended knee), who is their top defensive player.

But the available Pelicans responded with an all-hands-on-deck effort in which eight players reached double figures in scoring.

That included first-round draft pick Dyson Daniels, who scored his first career points in the second quarter and finished with 11 in 22 minutes.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Murphy hit all eight shots he took, including four 3-pointers. Naji Marshall scored 15 points in a spot start. CJ McCollum had 14 points and 11 assists.

Doncic scored 37 to go with 11 rebounds and seven assists, but his 3-point attempt at the final horn bounced off the front rim.